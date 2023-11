Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the countries of the European Union have extradited 126 citizens to Ukraine who were detained while illegally crossing the border.

This is stated in the response of the State Border Guard Service to the information request of Ukrainian News Agency.

During the period from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine, under the accelerated readmission procedure, the authorities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine accepted 126 citizens of Ukraine who were detained by the competent authorities of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania for illegal border crossing.

Poland extradited 88 people (16 in 2022 and 72 in 9 months of 2023); Slovak Republic - 2 persons (1 in 2022 and 1 in 9 months of 2023); Hungary - 20 people (4 in 2022 and 16 in 9 months of 2023); Romania - 16 people (7 in 2022 and 9 in 9 months of 2023).

