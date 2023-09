Men who went abroad with forged certificates of "unsuitability" for mobilization can be extradited to Ukraine and punished in accordance with the law.

This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Davyd Arakhamia, Suspilne reports.

"People paid from USD 3,000 to USD 15,000 in order to make a document that either temporarily prevents them from being drafted into the army, or permanently prohibits them from going there, that is, with the help of the degree of disability," the MP explained.

He emphasized that such people should be punished. "What will happen to the people who did this? They will be held responsible according to the laws for giving bribes, for forging documents, for evading mobilization," said the head of the faction.

At the same time, he pointed out that it is difficult to prosecute those who have already left.

"But we now have a strong focus on international legal aid. In virtually any country, except for russia, our law enforcement agencies can come and make requests for the extradition of such people, and bring them to Ukraine so that they bear the appropriate responsibility," Arakhamia summed up.

He added that the law enforcement officers will work to bring charges against such people.

It will be recalled that the SSU liquidated 7 more schemes for evaders: among those detained were officials of the military commissariats and the military medical commissions.