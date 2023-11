Moldova extradited 35 citizens to Ukraine detained for illegal border crossing.

This is stated in the response of the State Border Guard Service to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"In accordance with Article 2 of the said Agreement, 35 citizens of Ukraine detained for illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Moldova have been accepted by the authorities of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine under the accelerated readmission procedure from the competent authorities of the Moldovan side," the response reads.

Of them, 30 people were extradited in 2022.

Another 5 people in 9 months of this year.

