SBI looking for "russian footprint" in killing of Zaluzhnyi’s assistant

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) considers an accident the main version of the death of Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Hennadii Chastiakov, but also considers the version of the murder by order of the special services of the russian federation.

The communications adviser of the State Bureau of Investigation Tetiana Sapian announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to investigators, an accident occurred as a result of careless handling of an explosive device," she said.

Sapian added that other possible versions are also being considered in criminal proceedings:

▪ murder by order of special services of the russian federation;

▪ murder on the basis of hostile relations;

▪ attempt to kill by special services of the russian federation of another officer of the Administration of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall that on November 7, 2023, the Prosecutor General’s Office determined that the State Bureau of Investigation would be conducting the investigation into the killing of the Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the fact of a grenade explosion in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv Region.

Pre-trial investigation continues, employees of the Bureau are establishing all the facts related to the tragic event.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi’s assistant was killed due to a grenade explosion at his home.

The "gift set" with military grenades was presented to Chastiakov by his colleague, Colonel Timchenko. Chastiakov took grenades for glasses of a specific shape.