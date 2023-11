Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Vitalii Koval, the chairman of the Rivne Regional State Administration, as the chairman of the State Property Fund.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a submission from the Prime Minister of Ukraine on the appointment of Koval Vitalii Stanislavovych to the post of the chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that they plan to appoint Koval as the new chairman of the State Property Fund.

According to Zhelezniak, the appointment of Koval as the chairman of the SPFU is planned on November 9.

42-year-old Koval has been the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration since September 2019.

On September 6, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the former head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov to the post of Minister of Defense, he had been the chairman of the SPFU since September 2022.