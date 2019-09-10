Zelenskyy Appoints Koval As Rivne Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Vitalii Koval as the chairperson of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

This follows from respective presidential decree 672 dated September 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respectively, in compliance with the decree 671 Ihor Tymoshenko was dismissed as the chairperson of the Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft presidential decree on appointment of Koval as the chairperson of the Rivne Regional State Administration.