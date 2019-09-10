subscribe to newsletter
24.85 25.2
27.25 27.85
˟
10 September 2019, Tuesday, 19:48 13
Politics 2019-09-10T19:49:12+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Koval As Rivne Governor

Zelenskyy Appoints Koval As Rivne Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Vitalii Koval as the chairperson of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

This follows from respective presidential decree 672 dated September 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respectively, in compliance with the decree 671 Ihor Tymoshenko was dismissed as the chairperson of the Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft presidential decree on appointment of Koval as the chairperson of the Rivne Regional State Administration.

Больше новостей о: President governor Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vitalii Koval Riven governor Rivne Regional State Administration

Archive
News
No results found.
No results found.
No results found.
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok