Russia has put eight of its ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including three missile carriers equipped with 24 Kalibr missiles. The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on November 8.

It is also noted that there is one russian vessel each in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles. An infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih was hit.

It will be recalled that the russian occupying army currently has at its disposal about 870 high-precision missiles of various types. The russians have most of the Iskander-M, Iskander-K and Kalibr missiles.

In the meantime, the Defense Intelligence reported that the aggressor state, the russian federation, is likely to resume missile attacks on Ukraine with the onset of cold weather. According to the Defense Intelligence, the enemy has adjusted its tactics and made certain changes in missile strikes.