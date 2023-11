At night, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a russian guided air missile over the Sumy Region. This was announced by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev.

"Tonight, in the Sumy axis, a mobile fire group with MANPADS Stinger destroyed a guided air missile," he said.

According to Naiev, the missile, which was launched from the Su-34 aircraft from a distance of 70 km from the state border of Ukraine, was detected in time by the fighters of the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the AFU. There were no losses among personnel and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian terrorist forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk Region with missiles. An infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih was hit.

It will be recalled that the russian occupying army currently has at its disposal about 870 high-precision missiles of various types. The russians have most of the Iskander-M, Iskander-K and Kalibr missiles.

In the meantime, the Defense Intelligence reported that the aggressor state, the russian federation, is likely to resume missile attacks on Ukraine with the onset of cold weather. According to the Defense Intelligence, the enemy has adjusted its tactics and made certain changes in missile strikes.