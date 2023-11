MP Shevchenko claims Zaluzhnyi will be dismissed, and Syrskyi will become new AFU Commander-in-Chief

Non-affiliated member of the Verkhovna Rada Yevhen Shevchenko claims that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi will be dismissed, after which the vacant position will be taken by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi will be dismissed with a probability of 99%. It's a matter of time. The reason: the principle of autocracy is violated," he wrote.

Shevchenko added that Syrskyi will be appointed the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, Verkhovna Rada Member Volodymyr Ariev (European Solidarity faction) said that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made a submission to the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and subsequently deleted the post about it.

Western media interpreted the criticism by the Office of the President of Ukraine of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi as a ‘striking public rebuke’, signaling an ‘emerging rift between the military and civilian leadership’.

The Office of the President advised General Zaluzhnyi ‘not to bring the situation at the front to the public.’

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov said that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine used MP Yevhen Shevchenko to contact Lukashenko.

At a meeting in Minsk in April 2021, Shevchenko said that 36% of Ukrainians would like to see Aleksandr Lukashenko announced by the Central Election Commission of Belarus as the head of state as the President of Ukraine.

The MP noted that at this meeting he does not represent the entire Ukrainian people, but those who "love Belarus and the Belarusian people and internally are against what is happening" and he at this "meeting expresses the opinion of these people."