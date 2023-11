MP Ariev claimed Umerov made submission for Zaluzhnyi dismissal, and then deleted corresponding post

Verkhovna Rada Member Volodymyr Ariev (European Solidarity faction) has said that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made a submission to the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and subsequently deleted the post about it.

Ariev wrote about this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am removing a previous post about the submission to the Staff for the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi. Now they say from many other sources that this is not the case," the MP wrote.

He added that he hopes for a clear message that no one is going to fire Zaluzhnyi and that "all these games will end."

Half an hour before this post, Ariev wrote that according to information from his reliable sources, Umerov made a submission to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Western media interpreted the criticism by the Office of the President of Ukraine of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi as a ‘striking public rebuke’, signaling an ‘emerging rift between the military and civilian leadership’.

The Office of the President advised General Zaluzhnyi ‘not to bring the situation at the front to the public.’