Alive collaborator Tsariov appears in public for the first time in more than a week after attempt

Former Member of the Verkhovna Rada and collaborator Oleh Tsariov gave an interview to russian propagandists for the first time after information about the alleged assassination attempt on him.

The video with Tsariov alive was published by the russian propaganda channel RT.

In the published video, Tsariov accused the special services of Ukraine of an "attempt" against him. He also stated that several of those involved have allegedly already been detained.

On camera, the collaborator says that he is allegedly feeling well and is not afraid of "terrorists".

Tsariov also thanked the propagandists for visiting him, thanks to which he allegedly went outside for the first time since the assassination attempt.

Note that the collaborator in the video has a bandaged hand. In addition, it is clear that he has not shaved for a long time.

We will remind, on October 27, the russian mass media reported that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, unknown persons attacked the collaborator Oleh Tsariov.

Initially, it was reported that Tsariov was stabbed several times. Later it became known that he was shot.

As informed sources told Ukrainian News Agency, the Security Service of Ukraine is behind the attempt on Tsariov.