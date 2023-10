Attempt on collaborator Tsariov in Yalta, he is in grave condition - russian media

In occupied Yalta, an attempt was made on Oleh Tsariov, a former Member of Parliament from the Party of Regions and a collaborator. They tried to shoot him. Tsariov is currently in intensive care in a grave condition. This is reported by the russian publication Kommersant with reference to sources in the "police".

"Ukrainian politician Oleh Tsariov, who lives in Yalta, was attacked, a law enforcement source told Kommersant. According to preliminary data, the politician is in the hospital," the report said.

Collaborator and propagandist Vladimir Rogov later confirmed information about Tsariov's injuries in his Telegram channel.

"Regarding the situation with Oleh Tsariov. Oleh's condition is very serious. He is currently in intensive care. There was no stabbing. Oleh was shot," Rogov wrote.

In addition, in the Telegram channel of Tsariov, a message appeared that the attempt on the ex-MP was confirmed by his relatives.

"Around midnight on the territory of the sanatorium where he lives, he was shot twice. There is no information about the criminal, law enforcement officers are working. At the time of the arrival of the ambulance, Oleh was unconscious, with a lot of blood loss. There is no information about his health at the moment," the channel administrator wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2023, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had collected new evidence of the guilt of former Members of Parliament Oleh Tsariov, Dmytro Sviatash, and Ihor Markov, who aided the aggressor country of russia in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.

On the basis of new evidence, SSU investigators served them with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

In September 2022, Oleh Tsariov, a former Member of Parliament from the Party of Regions, was beaten in the center of occupied Yalta.