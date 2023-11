Ukrgasvydobuvannia launches 2 wells with flow of 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day

The Ukrgasvydobuvannia joint-stock company launched 2 wells with a flow of almost 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the company drilled two high-flow wells: one of them is an exploratory well in a recently discovered field, the other is an operational well in a field that is more than 50 years old.

The location of the drilling of the exploratory well was determined thanks to previously conducted 3D seismic exploration studies.

"The second well is an operational one, drilled in an "old" field, which has deposits with high residual potential, but is characterized by a complicated geological structure. The results of drilling this well made it possible to increase gas production in relation to the field by 156,000 cubic meters, as well as clarify the geological structure of the field and outline further plans for drilling the following wells," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, Ukrgasvydobuvannia launched 5 wells with an additional production of 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

In 2022, compared to 2021, Ukrgasvydobuvannia reduced production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

Ukrgasvydobuvannia is the largest gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.