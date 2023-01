In 2022, the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company reduced natural gas production (marketable) by 3% year over year to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya, despite the destruction and occupation of part of production facilities in the east of the country, has maintained stable natural gas production. Over the past year, the company produced 12.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas (marketable), which is only 3% less than in 2021. This result was possible in conditions when hundreds of production facilities and equipment were shelled, many fields and hundreds of UkrGasVydobuvannya wells were or are still under occupation or near the front line," the statement said.

It is noted that in 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya drilled 47 new wells, which is almost equal to the indicator of last year.

At the same time, the company's drillers have set two drilling records in the past at least 15 years: monthly and daily drilling.

“UkrGasVydobuvannya completed 74 hydraulic fractures, reaching another record - the largest number of operations by its own fleet per month. The number of other operations was kept high: 191 well workovers, 486 coiled tubing operations, 2,333 geophysical operations. Equipped 141 wells with mechanized production systems - this is almost twice as much as in 2021," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over 9 months, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced natural gas production by 2% to 10 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest natural gas producer in Ukraine, 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.