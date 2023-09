The UkrGasVydobuvannya joint-stock company launched five wells with additional production of 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

This follows from a statement by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Four out of five wells were drilled on "old" deposits (drilled) 45-55 years old. One more is completely new. For the first time, gas from it entered the gas transportation system of Ukraine this month...Thanks to such approaches at one of the mentioned "old" deposits in the last two years, it was possible to boost daily gas production by 35%. At the other - by almost 50%. The rest of the fields, which have received a new life thanks to the use of modern technologies, demonstrate the stabilization of indicators and the possibility of a potential increase in production," the message says.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, UkrGasVydobuvannya has commissioned 58 new gas wells with a total average daily throughput of 5.3 million cubic meters of gas.

"In order to achieve our goals of increasing production, we combine: we use modern technologies to discover new deposits on already exhausted deposits and increase investments in research and development of new areas," said the acting General Director of UkrGasVydobuvannya Oleh Tolmachov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, UkrGasVydobuvannya achieved the highest daily production in the last three years.

In 2022, UkrGasVydobuvannya reduced production of natural gas (commodity) by 3% year over year to 12.5 billion cubic meters.

UkrGasVydobuvannya is the largest gas producer in Ukraine; 100% of the company's shares belong to Naftogaz.