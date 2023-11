Verkhovna Rada Member Andrii Nikolaienko has struck a girl dead by a car in the Zhytomyr Region.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

The traffic accident occurred on November 3 at about 9:45 a.m. on the Kyiv-Chop highway in the village of Berezivka, Zhytomyr District.

Previously, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz GLE car, moving in the direction of Zviahel in the far left lane, hit a pedestrian.

As a result of the accident, an 18-year-old girl died at the scene.

According to the preliminary information received, a 44-year-old resident of the Kyiv Region, a parliamentarian, was driving.

Detectives from the State Bureau of Investigation were notified of the incident and called to the scene.

Now the investigative and operational groups of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zhytomyr Region and the Zhytomyr District Police Department are working at the scene.

All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Preliminary legal qualification - Part 2 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of vehicles by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A number of relevant examinations have been scheduled.

The SBI said that they are investigating the circumstances of a fatal accident involving a MP.

