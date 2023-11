There are still no official requirements from Polish carriers to unlock the border

Until now, not a single representative of the Ukrainian side has received official demands from the Polish carriers to unblock the Polish-Ukrainian border.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Polish carriers are blocking three checkpoints: Korczowa - Krakovets, Hrebenne - Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk - Yahodyn. Our position is clear: blocking the border harms the interests of both countries and creates risks for the functioning of the "Paths of Solidarity" initiative. We are in constant communication with our Embassy in Poland, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, the European Commission and Ukrainian carriers and border services in order to resolve the situation. As of today, official demands from Polish carriers have not been conveyed to any representative of the Ukrainian side," the message reads.

According to the report, from the information available from the media and social networks, among the demands: cancellation of transport visa-free - i.e. return to the system of permits for freight transport, separate lanes and separate queues for trucks with EU number plates and empty ones, access to the "Sliakh" [Path] system.

"In the presence of an official and reasoned position from the Polish partners, we are open to a constructive dialogue. It is important for us that the interests of carriers of both countries are taken into account. We want to assure carriers and exporters: the team is working around the clock to find solutions to unblock the checkpoints as soon as possible," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.

Polish carriers postponed the strike at the border with Ukraine to November 6.

Earlier, the Ukravtoprom association reported that on November 3, Polish carriers plan to start a strike at the Ukrainian border, blocking all available entrances from Ukraine.

The action is planned for a period of two months, that is, until the end of the year.

The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation.