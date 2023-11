Polish carriers postponed the strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport until November 6. This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The start of the strike has been postponed to November 6. We are making efforts, together with the Polish authorities, to avoid blocking or restricting the movement of freight transport by Polish carriers. After all, neither Ukraine, nor Poland itself, nor the whole of Europe need complications at the border," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warned of a possible complication of traffic for trucks on the border with Poland from November 3 due to a strike by Polish transporters.

Earlier, the Ukravtoprom association reported that on November 3, Polish carriers plan to start a strike at the Ukrainian border, blocking all available entrances from Ukraine, the action is planned for a period of two months, i.e. until the end of the year.

The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation between Ukraine and EU countries.