Polish carriers can close Polish-Ukrainian border up to year end

On November 3, Polish carriers plan to start a strike on the Ukrainian border.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If earlier they were limited to one checkpoint, now they plan to block all available entrances from Ukraine. The action is planned for a period of two months," the message says with reference to the International Transport Association of Ukraine.

The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation between Ukraine and the EU countries.

According to the report, the first meeting of participants has already been agreed with local authorities near the Korczowa checkpoint for 10 a.m. on November 3.

In particular, Polish carriers require:

- to return permits to Ukrainian carriers;

- to strengthen the rules of transportation for foreign carriers under the ECMT;

- the inability to register companies in Poland if the company's finances are not in the EU;

- a separate queue in the E-queue for cars with EU license plates;

- a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks;

- an access to the Shliakh (Path) system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, the Ministry of Infrastructure lifted all restrictions on issuing permits for international transportation to Poland.