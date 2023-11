Blocking of Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish carriers is a painful blow to the back of Ukraine - Ambassador Z

The blocking by Polish carriers of the roads to the border crossings in Hrebenne, Dorohusk, Korczowa (Poland) is a painful blow to the back of Ukraine, which is suffering from russian aggression.

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The corridors of solidarity between Ukraine and the EU passing through the territory of Poland are under threat. We call on the Polish protesters to stop the blockade of the border and choose other forms of defending their rights that would not impede movement across the border. After all, in conditions of war, such methods only play into the hands of our common enemy - russian terrorists, and harm the interests not only of Ukraine, but also of Poland and the whole of Europe," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.

Polish carriers postponed the strike at the border with Ukraine to November 6.

Earlier, the Ukravtoprom association reported that on November 3, Polish carriers plan to start a strike at the Ukrainian border, blocking all available entrances from Ukraine.

The action is planned for a period of two months, that is, until the end of the year.

The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation.