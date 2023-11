Elections are not in time now, because they are playing into russia's hands - Zelenskyy

Now is not the time for throw-ins, which the aggressor country of russia expects from Ukraine. Ukraine needs more focus on defense, so elections are not in time now. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address on Monday, November 6.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's task remains the same as it was on February 24, 2022 - the destruction of the russian occupiers and the protection of the state. According to him, everyone in the country needs much more focus on defense, especially at the regional level, in the rear cities. Zelenskyy also stated that he expects the fulfillment of the assigned tasks from all relevant structures and authorities - civil, military, government officials, the Verkhovna Rada, the Security Service of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies.

"We must decide that now is the time of defense, the time of battle, on which the fate of the state and people depend, and not the time of throw-ins, which only russia expects from Ukraine. I believe that now is not the time for elections. And if we need to put an end to that or another political dispute and continue to work only in unity, the state has structures that are able to put the dots and give the society all the necessary answers. So that there is no room for conflicts and someone else's game against Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President also stated that it is necessary to stop politically dividing the state, as well as to prevent tragedies such as the death of soldiers of the 128th Zakarpattia mountain-assault brigade.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 5, Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity) announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had decided to hold presidential elections on March 31, 2024.

On October 11, Zelenskyy announced that he would seek a second presidential term if the war continued.

On September 23, Zelenskyy named five obstacles to holding elections in Ukraine.