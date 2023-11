Verkhovna Rada member Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity party) states that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to hold presidential elections on March 31, 2024.

The MP said this on the Espreso broadcast, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"According to my information, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to hold presidential elections next year. He instructed the Presidential Office to prepare for the elections, which are planned for March 31, 2024. It is like a constitutional deadline - the last Sunday of March. They are going to explain such a decision to society by saying that it seems to be a demand of Western partners. In particular, the fact that if these elections are not held, Zelenskyy loses legitimacy. Especially against the background of the fact that Putin plans to hold elections in March," Honcharenko said.

According to him, the Western partners do not demand Ukraine hold elections during the war.

"I want to assure right away that the Western partners do not demand any elections from us. There are no public or non-public demands. This has nothing to do with our partners. These are purely political tasks that the Presidential Office sets before itself. We are talking only about the presidential elections. Since parliamentary ones are expressly prohibited by the Constitution of Ukraine," Honcharenko emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that he would seek a second presidential term if the war continued.

Elections in Ukraine can be held provided voters have safe access to voting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy named five obstacles to holding elections in Ukraine.