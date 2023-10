Zelenskyy claims he would run for second term if war continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to run for president for another term if the presidential election takes place during the war, and if the war ends - no.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Romanian publication Digi24.ro, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If the war continued - yes (I would run), if the war ended - no. I can't escape during the war," the President said.

He noted that he could not give a date for the end of the war.

"I can't give you an exact date, I think nobody (can). I know that we are on a counteroffensive, that russia will leave our territories. It seems to me that I know when, but I also cannot tell you this," the head of state said.

He stressed that Ukraine is at the last stage of the war.

"This is the last stage of the war. It's not its middle. The first stage was the occupation, followed by stopping the offensive and taking the initiative into our own hands. It seems to me that we are in the last part. We have a lot of fears: money, weapons... But we are in the last part, the most difficult," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, elections in Ukraine can take place provided voters have safe access to voting.

Earlier, Zelenskyy named five obstacles to holding elections in Ukraine.