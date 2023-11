It will take 20 years to completely restore the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk Region. However, urgent repairs of the most necessary objects can be carried out in 2 years.

This was announced by the legitimate mayor of the city, Vadym Boychenko.

During the reconstruction of Mariupol, a new city will actually be built with a modern economic model. After that, all the consequences of the russian occupation will be eliminated. However, the most necessary changes will happen sooner.

"If we talk about the Mariupol Reborn plan, it consists of two parts. The Rapid Action Plan provides for 2 years and 154 projects. If we talk about the complete revival of the city to the population that was before the war, then it is 20 years. So far, we have applied to European partners who will help us determine clear terms and cost," Vadym Boychenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders announced the start of an "inventory" in the temporarily captured Mariupol. It is planned that the inventory will affect empty housing in the city to be seized later.

Earlier, three russian cargo ships were spotted at the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol. This is the first time in almost a year and a half of occupation of the city.

Russian occupiers are also building a new railway line to Mariupol. This line is within the range of Ukrainian high-precision long-range strike systems.

Recently, the aggressor country of russia transferred about 5,000 new reserves to the temporarily occupied Mariupol and the district.