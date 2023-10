Russia has transferred about 5,000 new reserves to the temporarily occupied Mariupol and the district.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this.

"Another reserve of manpower was transferred to Mariupol and the district. The arrival of newly formed and/or newly recruited russian units was recorded. Chevrons feature two guns," he said.

According to sources, as Andriushchenko says, even the uniform of the new occupiers is in the state of "never washed."

"In general, we are talking about the number of up to 5,000. The last such introduction of new reserves was recorded in April 2023," the mayor's adviser added.

In addition, according to him, enhanced movements of air defense systems in Mariupol and around the city are carried out without compliance with global security measures.

"Along the coast from the village of Melekino in the direction of Berdiansk, we record the additional deployment of communication systems," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers began to lay a new road to the occupied Mariupol. The track could be a new route to supply weapons.

In addition, in Mariupol, russian invaders destroyed the last Ukrainian mural. It was called "Towards Happiness" and was dedicated to the fight against violence.