Russian occupiers are building a new railway line to the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. This line falls within the range of Ukrainian high-precision long-range strike systems.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on Twitter.

Thus, it is noted that railway logistics continues to be a vital component in supporting russia's invasion. The aggressor state uses its railway networks to move ammunition, armored vehicles, fuel and personnel to Ukraine.

At the same time, the review notes that the railway network in occupied Ukraine remains mainly viable, but vulnerable to sporadic obstacles from Ukrainian artillery, air missiles and sabotage. In previous conflicts, the depletion of railway transport required a targeted, prolonged and repeated attack by air and/or ground forces, the intelligence reports.

“Russia almost certainly continues to maintain and improve its rail lines of communication in Ukraine and is constructing a new railway line to Mariupol which will reduce travel times for supplies to the Zaporizhzhia front,” the statement said.

It is indicated that russia uses civil contractors and equipment to complete this project, probably hoping that this will complicate targeted defeat by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and preserve the railway capabilities of the military to perform urgent tasks elsewhere.

"The new line falls within the notional range of Ukrainian long-range precision strike systems," the review added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, recently russia transferred about 5,000 new reserves to the temporarily occupied Mariupol and the region.