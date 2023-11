Due to the windy and sunny weather, the production of electricity from renewable sources has increased significantly. A surplus has formed in the power system when production exceeds the level of electricity consumption in the country. This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

"In order to maintain the balance between consumption and production and to avoid limiting the operation of power plants on RES (renewable energy sources), Ukrenergo today, November 6, turned to the Polish power system operator PSE with a request to provide emergency assistance in the form of an urgent purchase of surplus Ukrainian electricity," the message says.

The Polish operator was offered to buy 900 MWh during daytime hours.

"This will help to avoid costs for compensation for limiting the operation of RES facilities," the company explains.

The operator assures that the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is sufficient to meet the needs of all domestic and legal consumers.

"Ukrenergo sees no reason for restrictions in the energy system if there are no new shelling. Consumption limits were not introduced. If you don't have electricity, see the reasons in the consumer's personal account or on the website of your local energy authority," they added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.5 GW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity was added to the power system in preparation for the heating season.

It was previously reported that Ukraine's energy facilities will have three levels of protection in the form of engineering fortifications in case of russian attacks by missiles and drones.