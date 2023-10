1.5 GW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity were added to the power system in preparation for the heating season.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Ukraine, the largest-ever repair campaign is ongoing, during which energy facilities damaged by russian attacks are being restored, and preparations are being made for the next heating season. In particular, of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacity, 1.5 GW have already been added to the power system," the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko said during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, it was possible to achieve the result, in particular, thanks to the modernization of thermal generation power units and the restoration of the operation of hydro units at hydroelectric power stations.

Halushchenko noted that nuclear generation continues to produce more than 50% of electricity in the country even after the loss from the Zaporizhzhia NPP system.

"During the 2023/2024 autumn-winter period, all 9 NPP units located in the territory controlled by Ukraine will operate at full capacity. Repairs are also ongoing at the thermal generation facilities, which suffered very heavy losses last winter due to russian shelling. According to the plan, the next autumn-winter period, thermal generation will be ready to deliver 4.5 GW of power to the system. Hydro generation was also the subject of system attacks by the enemy during the past autumn-winter period. We are moving forward with plans to restore it and plan to reach more than 2 GW of power," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.