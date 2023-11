The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi is writing dissertation at the National University Odesa Law Academy, where the president is former Member of Parliament Serhii Kivalov.

This is stated in the materials of the information system of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zaluzhnyi's dissertation on a special topic that constitutes a state secret in the field of defense, state security and law enforcement.

The date and place of the dissertation defense are not specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Western media interpreted the criticism by the Office of the President of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi as a "bright public rebuke" that signaled a "split between the military and civilian leadership".

The Office of the President advised General Zaluzhnyi "not to bring the situation at the front to the public."

Zaluzhnyi announced the beginning of a new stage of the war and named the priorities, the implementation of which will allow to gain an advantage over the russian federation.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity) states that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to hold presidential elections on March 31, 2024.

The director of the Odesa Directorate of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) was suspended from his post for receiving an award from Kivalov.