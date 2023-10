Odesa NABU Department Director suspended from office for receiving award from Kivalov

Director of the Odesa Territorial Department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Volodymyr Deulin was removed from his post due to participation in the event on the occasion of Lawyer's Day in the building of the Odesa Law Academy and his receipt of an award from the president of the educational institution Serhii Kivalov.

The NABU informed about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the fact of participation of the Director of the Odesa Territorial Department of the National Bureau in the event on the occasion of the Lawyer's Day, which took place within the walls of the National University Odesa Law Academy, and receiving an award from Kivalov, an official inspection was launched.

Deulin has been suspended from official duties for the duration of the inspection.

The results of the inspection will be released after its completion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau wants to increase the staff by 300 people, from 700 to 1,000 people.

Former detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Oleksandr Rykovtsev headed the Directorate for Information and Economic Security of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In Ukraine, corruption can be equated with treason for the duration of the war.