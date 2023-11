Neither Ukrainian nor russian troops can break through the line of defence due to the geographical scale of the conflict, as well as the reliable air defence of both sides.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on the social network X (Twitter).

“Operations in recent weeks have seen the continuation of a trend which has been identified since early in the war: other factors being equal, the balance of land combat generally favours the defending force,” the report said.

It is noted that in the south, the Ukrainian offensive remains relatively static between the two main lines of well-prepared russian defensive positions. And around the Donbas town of Avdiivka, a large-scale russian assault has floundered on strong Ukrainian defences.

Analysts believe that the main factor in this phenomenon is most likely the relative side-lining of tactical air power: both sides have maintained credible air defences, preventing combat jets from providing effective air support for assaults.

In addition, the review said, the geographical extent of the conflict complicates offensive action: both sides have difficulty assembling a breakout-capable strike force, as most of the mobilized troops are required to maintain a 1,200-kilometer line of contact.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine noted that the forces and means available to the aggressor country of the russian federation can allow the invaders to carry out point offensive actions in certain directions, such as in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka and Lyman-Kupiansk axis.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy on the Vuhledar axis, the defence in Avdiivka and the offensive in the south continue.