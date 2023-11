The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy in the Vuhledar axis, the defense in Avdiyivka and the Ukrainian offensive in the south continue. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Conducted a daily selector. Received information about the situation at the front. There was an attempt by the enemy to advance in the Vuhledar axis, but our soldiers stopped it, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy: dozens of vehicles, many killed and wounded. Defensive operations in Avdiyivka and our offensive operations in the south also continue," he wrote.

The selector had reports from the Ministry of Defense on the arrival of shells, missiles, and equipment, and intelligence reports on the situation at the front, on the international arena, and in the state of the enemy.

They also summarized the results of the "grain corridor" for October.

Regarding the "grain corridor", Zelenskyy noted that the dynamics are positive, the Ukrainian authorities are finalizing the insurance format for vessels, which will give confidence to carriers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 57 attacks by the occupiers last day, November 1, and the Ukrainian aviation made 9 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment were concentrated.