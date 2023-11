The decision to announce an official mobilization in russia was already on the table in the Kremlin, but it was postponed due to the presidential election, which is due to take place in the spring of 2024. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"The decision on a new wave of public mobilization was seriously considered and literally lay on the table of the military-political leadership of the aggressor state. Nevertheless, this decision was never implemented and has now been postponed for various reasons," he said.

In particular, as Yusov noted, due to fears of destabilizing and protest processes within the russian federation, which "is actually an extremely unstable entity with a lot of internal problems."

“The first wave of this so-called partial mobilization highlighted some of these problems very brightly. Therefore, such a decision is being considered, but as of now it has not been adopted," he added, noting that the March presidential election in the russian federation plays a significant role in this - a factor that is considered in the Kremlin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied town of Khrustalne (Luhansk region), russian invaders planned to take minors to their army.

Meanwhile, the russians transfer a large number of personnel and equipment to the airfield in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, the enemy is actively working to strengthen the city.