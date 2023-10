Enemy transfers large number of personnel and equipment to airfield in Dzhankoi - partisans

The russians transfer a large number of personnel and equipment to the airfield in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In addition, the enemy is actively working to strengthen the city.

This was reported by the Atesh partisan movement.

"Our agents in Dzhankoi report the transfer of a large number of enemy personnel and equipment to a local airfield," the report said.

It is indicated that from there the mobilized are sent to the front, where they die in "meat assaults."

"Also, our agents in the ranks of the russian army report that the Orcs are actively working on the strengthening of Dzhankoi with engineering structures," Atesh said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the partisan movement informed that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, russian invaders are strengthening the protection of trains because of constant sabotage.

In addition, at the beginning of the month it was reported that the russian occupiers were strengthening the defense of the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, the enemy transfers air defense to Simferopol, and also equips new defense structures.