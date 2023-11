MP Dubinskyi flew to russia 6 times in a month in 2019 - sources

In 2019, Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi flew to the russian federation 6 times during a month.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

According to our sources, in October 2019, Dubinskyi flew to the russian federation 6 times through European countries.

As you know, on November 20, 2019, Dubinskyi, together with MP Andrii Derkach (now a fugitive from Ukrainian justice, which raised suspicion of treason), held a press conference at which he accused, in particular, Joe Biden's son of receiving funds illegally withdrawn from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served a suspicion of official forgery to MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine conducted searches at MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

Dubinsky was questioned twice in the SBI due to a trip to Spain.

According to investigators, Dubinskyi went abroad under the guise of accompanying his father for treatment to a foreign medical institution.