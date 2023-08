The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are conducting searches of the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"The Security Service, together with the SBI, is conducting a search of another Member of Parliament of Ukraine, checking the circumstances and legality of his travel abroad during the period of martial law," the SSU said in a statement.

The name of the MP is not specified, but according to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in the law enforcement agencies, it is Dubinskyi.

According to the investigation, Dubinskyi went abroad under the guise of accompanying his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility.

At the same time, the father of the MP went abroad and returned from there on his own - without actually accompanying by the parliamentarian.

In addition, law enforcement officers are investigating the fact that Dubinskyi signed official documents during his stay outside Ukraine, which may indicate their forgery.

In order to clarify all these circumstances and provide a legal assessment of the parliamentarian's actions, investigative actions are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪ Part 1 of Article 366 (official forgery);

▪ Part 3 of Article 362 (unauthorized actions with information that is processed in automated systems, committed by a person who has the right to access it by prior collusion with a group of persons).

The sanction of the articles provides for a punishment of up to 6 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.

The investigation is conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi publicly condemns MPs for going abroad, while he is vacationing with his girlfriend in Spain.

Dubinskyi went to the girlfriend in Barcelona, although he said that he would accompany his sick father.

Employees of the SBI together with the SSU are investigating the legality of Yuri Aristov's (already former Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People) vacation at the Maldives during the war.