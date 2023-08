The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served a suspicion of official forgery to the Member of Parliament, Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

He announced this in a video on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, I was finally served with suspicion. I was served with the suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code. This is official forgery," Dubinskyi said.

He called the suspicion a "stupid fiction".

The MP also reported that his office was searched until 4 in the morning, but nothing was found.

Dubinskyi added that he was previously accused of illegal interference in digital systems, although he assures that he received permission to travel abroad as a private person.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi was interrogated twice at the SBI because of a trip to Spain.

Dubinskyi considers President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak to be the customers of his searches.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation conducted searches of the Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

According to the investigation, Dubinskyi went abroad under the guise of accompanying his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility.

At the same time, the father of the MP went abroad and returned from there on his own - without actually accompanying by the parliamentarian.