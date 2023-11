Border Service warns of possible traffic complications for trucks on border with Poland from November 3 due to

The State Border Guard Service warns of a possible complication of traffic for trucks on the border with Poland from November 3 due to a strike by Polish carriers. This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, Polish carriers are planning to hold a long-term action, which may begin on November 3. During their actions, they intend to block the movement of freight transport that will follow across the Ukrainian-Polish border in the direction of the checkpoints Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne. Difficulty in traffic is possible both when entering and leaving Poland," the message says.

Border guards assure that the state authorities of Ukraine are taking all possible measures to normalize cross-border traffic. In particular, the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure initiated a meeting with all involved parties to ensure proper passage of transport across the border.

Border guards ask citizens and carriers who plan to cross the border with Poland to take this information into account.

At the same time, according to available data from Polish colleagues, the organizers of such actions on the territory of Poland do not plan to obstruct the movement of buses, vehicles carrying humanitarian aid, perishable goods, as well as passenger vehicles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukravtoprom association previously reported that on November 3, Polish carriers plan to start a strike at the Ukrainian border, blocking all available entrances from Ukraine, the action is planned for a period of two months, i.e. until the end of the year.

The reason for the strikes is excessive competition after the liberalization of international transportation between Ukraine and EU countries.