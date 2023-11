A critical infrastructure object was damaged in the Lviv Region as a result of an air attack by the russian occupation army on the morning of Friday, November 3.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

According to him, 16 russian attack drones were spotted in the sky over the western regions of the country in the morning.

Air defense systems managed to shoot down 11 drones, the rest managed to hit the intended target.

"Unfortunately, there are 5 hits on a critical infrastructure object in our region. Fortunately, there were no victims," Kozytskyi wrote.

He added that the fire started as a result of hitting the drones. It was quickly extinguished.

We will remind you that on the night of November 3, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with strike drones, and one air missile was also launched.

The drones were launched in waves from the territory of the Kursk Oblast and the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation in the direction of the western regions of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force Command of the AFU, the russians launched 40 attack drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning, air defense units destroyed 24 attack drones and one russian missile.

We also wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the air attack, promising a "powerful" response to the occupiers.