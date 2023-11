Overnight into November 3, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 40 Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the Kursk Oblast and the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the aggressor country of the russian federation). In addition, the enemy used a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is reported that Shaheds were launched in waves and headed in different directions in small groups. An air alert was announced in most regions, and air defense was in operation.

As a result of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense forces of the AFU, 24 attack UAVs, Shahed-136/131, and one guided air missile were destroyed.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of November 2, russian occupiers fired two Onyx missiles at the Odesa Region. They lost combat capability on approach to the coast without destruction and victims.

In October, russian occupiers launched a total of 243 Shaheds, 15 Kh-59 guided air missiles, and nine cruise missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed almost all targets.

The Defense Intelligence reported that russia is stockpiling missiles, probably in preparation for shelling Ukraine in the winter. Last year's attacks may be repeated but in smaller volumes.