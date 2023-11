Russian terrorists will try to do more damage as winter approaches. We will respond powerfully, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the night shelling of Ukraine by the aggressor state on Friday, November 3.

Zelenskyy said that russia launched about forty Shaheds over Ukraine that night, more than half of which were shot down. Aviation, anti-aircraft guns, mobile fire groups worked on the territory of ten regions - Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv. The consequences of the terrorist attack by the russians are being eliminated, previously, there were no victims, the President said.

"We are strengthening air defense. We are strengthening mobile fire groups. We realize that as winter approaches, russian terrorists will try to cause more damage. We will respond to the enemy. Strongly," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into November 3, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with four dozen Shahed-136/131s from the Kursk Oblast and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area (the aggressor country of the russian federation). In addition, the enemy used a Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the occupied Kherson Region.

Also, during November 2, units of the russian occupation army conducted offensive actions in six directions in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

In total, in October, the russian occupiers launched 243 Shaheds, 15 Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 9 cruise missiles over Ukraine.