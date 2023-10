Member of the Verkhovna Rada Yaroslav Dubnevych, who was declared wanted, said that he is in the hospital.

He said this during the court session of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court is considering the case of Dubnevych and other suspects, who are accused of embezzling UAH 93.2 million from the Ukrzaliznytsia branch.

Dubnevych, declared wanted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), took part in the meeting via video conference.

The MP stated that he was in a hospital in Ukraine, but did not want to reveal the exact location.

The prosecutor opposed Dubnevych's participation via video link.

The prosecutor's office has no information that Dubnevych crossed the border.

The court allowed Dubnevych to participate via video link only in one meeting today.

The court did not rule out such a possibility in the future, if Dubnevych confirms his inability to participate from any other court premises.

Dubnevych also filed a motion to change the preventive measure.

He asks to reduce the previously paid bail from UAH 86 million to UAH 56 million, and transfer the difference to the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB declared Dubnevych wanted.

The NACB and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) suspect the Member of Parliament, Yaroslav Dubnevych, of organizing the embezzlement of Naftogaz's preferential gas for the amount of UAH 2.1 billion from his two thermal power plants - Novorozdilska and Novoyavorivska.