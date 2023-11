Russian shelling damaged a critical infrastructure facility in the Kherson Region. While the repair is ongoing, there is no electricity in a number of settlements.

The head of the City Military Administration Roman Mrochko announced this on Telegram.

"According to Khersonoblenergo, today a critical infrastructure facility in the central part of the city was damaged. This was due to hostile russian shelling," he wrote on a Telegram channel on Thursday.

He stressed that some consumers now have disrupted power supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of November 1, the russian occupiers fired on the center of Kherson. As a result of the attack, an employee of the City Military Administration was killed, two more people were injured.

On October 31, the russians hit a motor-transport depot in Kherson with a missile and wounded two employees.

Also, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation during the day on October 30 attacked the peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 94 times, firing 510 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aviation, including 2 missile strikes. In the city of Kherson, the enemy fired 24 shells.