On the morning of Wednesday, November 1, the russian occupiers shelled the center of Kherson. As a result of the attack, an employee of the city's military administration was killed, and two more people were wounded. This was announced by the deputy head of the President's Office Oleksii Kuleba in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the occupiers shelled the center of Kherson around 9 a.m.

An employee of the city's military administration was killed by a russian projectile, and two more colleagues from the Department of Urban Development were wounded, one of them in serious condition. All necessary assistance is provided to the wounded.

"The russians continue to terrorize the cities and villages of Ukraine. The occupiers are increasing the number and intensity of strikes - this night passed with air alerts in a number of regions. There are hits on critical infrastructure facilities. Do not ignore air alert signals. Follow the rules and requirements for the evacuation of the population in communities where it has been announced. This can save life and health," Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, on October 30, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation attacked peaceful settlements in the Kherson Region 94 times, firing 510 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, including 2 missiles. The enemy fired 24 shells at the city of Kherson.

On October 31, the russians hit a bus depot in Kherson with a missile and injured workers. The Regional Military Administration showed a video of the consequences of the shelling.

In addition, according to the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South, Nataliya Humeniuk, the Ukrainian military is achieving "good results" on the left bank of the Kherson Region, but it is not worth talking about yet.

The russians are also relocating employees of "state institutions" deep into the Kherson Region because of a possible offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.