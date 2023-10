As a result of the russian shelling of Kherson, a motor-transport depot was hit, two employees were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook and published a video of the consequences.

"As a result of a missile strike, warehouses were destroyed, at least half a dozen vehicles were damaged," he said.

Also, the head of the Regional Military Administration noted that as a result of the shelling, two employees of the enterprise were injured: a 34-year-old driver and a 58-year-old janitor.

The driver was injured in the legs, and the janitor had an injured head.

The victims were hospitalized.

Prokudin also posted a video with the consequences of the strike on the motor-transport depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, on the night of October 31, russian troops attacked the energy and civil infrastructure of Ukraine.

In addition, the invaders fired two Shahed drones and a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile on the night of October 31, the air defense forces destroyed both drones.

According to the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk, the Ukrainian military is achieving "good results" on the left bank of the Kherson Region, but so far there is no need to talk about it.