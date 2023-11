The court has arrested the Dnipro Football Club LLC.

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the court arrested the corporate rights of FC Dnipro LLC in the amount of a share of the authorized capital of UAH 4,500.

The FC is owned by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Dnipro is a former Ukrainian football club from the city of Dnipro.

The club was founded in 1918, ceased to exist in 2019.

During the time of independent Ukraine, the club twice became the silver medalist of the championship of Ukraine (1992/93, 2013/14) and three times was a finalist of the Cup of Ukraine (1994/95, 1996/97, 2003/04).

On the international stage, the team became a finalist in the Europa League (2015) and the Intertoto Cup (2006).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi lost an appeal against the seizure of property.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the term of detention of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi for another month until December 2 inclusive.

Kolomoiskyi transferred his corporate rights to 1+1 media to the management by the team of the media holding.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court arrested the corporate rights of all companies owned by businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.