Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including APCs, radars, drones and winter un

The German government has announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. It included radars for air defense systems, armored personnel carriers, drones and winter uniforms for the Ukrainian military.

This is stated on the website of the German government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to published information, Ukraine received six multifunctional TRML-4D radar systems. They are used to detect, escort and classify various aerial targets.

Germany also provided the Ukrainian military with seven Czech unmanned aerial vehicles Primoco ONE.

Drones of this family can be in the air for up to 10 hours and operate at a maximum range of 1,500 kilometers.

In addition, Ukraine received the following weapons and military equipment:

16 unnamed armored personnel carriers;

20 unmanned surface drones;

12 MAN TGS trucks;

75 saddle tractors 8 × 8 HX81;

70 semi-trailers;

230 satellite communication terminals;

1 PCB printer (3D printer);

2 missile protection systems for helicopters;

80,600 goggles for military personnel;

30,000 sets of winter clothes.

The press service of the German government did not name the cost of weapons, equipment and military property, which was included in the new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, the website states that Germany is preparing to transfer 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, the supply of which was financed together with Denmark.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 27, it became known that Germany handed over to Ukraine the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems and a batch of missiles to them.

And earlier it became known that training of another group of Ukrainian military in controlling American anti-aircraft missile systems MIM-104 Patriot began in Germany.