Ukraine has engaged private companies to increase their own production of ammunition, since the state cannot itself cope with the production volumes for military operations of such intensity. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov announced this on the air of the telethon on Thursday, October 26.

Danilov noted that the NSDC administration identified safe places in Ukraine for the production of ammunition. According to him, business is also interested in the development of production in Ukraine, since the state will replenish arsenals even after the end of the war.

"I can open a little secret to you: our private companies are also engaged in this issue, have ordered the appropriate equipment. Certain equipment is already being installed on certain closed sections of enterprises, and we will see an increase in our own production in the near future. The state itself will not be able to cope with this, so it attracts the help of private businesses," Danilov said.

Also, the NSDC Secretary stressed that all manufacturers will be protected from interference in the work, the state will guarantee them this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine should establish its own production of ammunition, since the whole world feels its shortage.

On October 22, The New York Times reported that the United States would transfer to Israel tens of thousands of 155-mm artillery shells previously promised to Ukraine.

On October 16, U.S. President Joseph Biden announced that the United States would simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel in wars, as they could afford it.