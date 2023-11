The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting searches at Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement sources.

Law enforcement officers conduct searches in the case of the organization by the MP of illegal border crossing by relatives of his wife.

According to the information available to the investigation, the MP in collusion with other persons organized the illegal travel abroad of his civilian wife's brother.

A relative of Dubinskyi's wife tried to leave the territory of Ukraine for the Republic of Moldova by car through one of the checkpoints.

As a basis for crossing the state border, he provided documents entered into the Shliakh (Path) system - an extract from the order of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on the departure from Ukraine of drivers carrying out transportation for the needs of the Armed Forces and other formations.

He received this permission by order of the Vyshhorod District Military Administration on the basis of a petition of the Public Organization MEDIA OBORONA.

The relative himself later testified that he was not aware of the activities of this public organization.

It also turned out that, in fact, the man, at the direction of the MP, had to arrive in Chisinau, where he had to wait for further instructions on driving Dubinskyi's personal elite car from the car park of Chisinau International Airport to Vienna.

Taking into account the circumstances, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin opened criminal proceedings on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi refused to take a summons to the army.

The court took Dubinskyi's passport and applied an electronic bracelet.