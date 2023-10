MP Dubinsky refuses to take summons to military commissariat

Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Dubinsky has refused to take a summons to a Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (military commissariat) to clarify registration data.

This is evidenced by a video on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today at 8:15 a.m., employees of the Podilskyi Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support were already waiting for me near the SBI with a summons to clarify personal data," he wrote on his page.

He noted that they tried to hand over the summons to him illegally.

The summons was issued for October 6, but Dubinsky refused to take it.

"And I will not take it. It happens. Keep it as a souvenir,” Dubinsky told the military of the Podilskyi military commissariat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv elected to MP Dubinsky, who is suspected of official forgery of documents for traveling abroad, a preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

The State Bureau of Investigation handed a notice of suspicion of official forgery to MP Dubinsky.

Dubinsky was questioned twice in the SBI due to a trip to Spain.